Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dog spends days outside Turkish hospital waiting for owner

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 23:17
Dog spends days outside Turkish hospital waiting for owner

ISTANBUL (AP) — A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.

Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: “She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.”

“When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” he said.

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

“She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.

Updated : 2021-01-22 00:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan