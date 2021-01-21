Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for virus

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 22:42
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero greets Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester...
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero after taking a tumble during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at t...

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero greets Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester...

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero after taking a tumble during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at t...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has tested positive for the coronavirus, saying Thursday he has experienced some symptoms.

The Argentine had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.

“I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone,” Aguero wrote on Twitter.

Aguero, City’s record scorer, has started only three matches this season. He missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.

His return was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October, and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.

After a series of substitute appearances, Aguero had been expected to return to the starting line-up in City’s FA Cup match against Birmingham this month but was then told to isolate.

He has been unavailable for the last four games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-22 00:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 10th case from hospital Covid cluster
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan