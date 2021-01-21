Alexa
US home construction jumps 5.8% in December to 1.67 million

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/21 21:47
FILE - This Sept. 24, 2020 file photo shows a new home under construction in Houston. The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing rose ...

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction jumped 5.8% in December to 1.67 million units, ending a strong year for home building.

The better-than-expected gain followed an increase of 9.8% in November, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Housing has been one of the star performers this year even as the overall economy has been wracked by the coronavirus. Record-low mortgage rates and the desire of many people to move to larger homes during the extended stay-at-home period has fueled demand.

For December, construction of single-family homes increased 12%.

