Plan ahead for Taipei's 2021 Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival

Enjoy the variety of cherry blossoms from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/21 21:11
(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo)

(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a result of the recent cold weather, the buds in the cherry trees at Lohas Park in Taipei’s Neihu District are on the verge of bursting, according to Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO).

The 2021 Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival will kick off on Jan. 30 and last until Feb. 28, according to a PSLO press release. The office encouraged the public to visit the cherry blossoms at night during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Due to years of cultivation and care by the city government, there are now a variety of cherry trees along the Neigou River in the park, including the Taiwan cherry, the Japanese Showa cherry, and the double-layer cherry.

These varieties will each blossom in turn at the park, providing Taipei citizens a convenient place to see them all, the office added.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Lohas Park address:

Alley 15, Lane 61, Kangle Street, Neihu District, Taipei City

Public transportation:

By MRT: Disembark at MRT Donghu Station. Lohas Park is roughly 10 minutes from the station on foot.

By Bus: The park is a two-minute walk from the Donghu Community bus stop, which is serviced by Bus Nos. 53, 281, 287, 630, 646, S1, BR19, BL12, and BL51. It is a five-minute walk from Donghu Elementary School bus stop, which can be reached by Bus Nos. 203, 284, 629, 677, 711, 896, 903, BL36, BR19, R2, and the Neihu Line.

(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo)

