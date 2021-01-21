Taiwan registers record high export orders in 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan registered a record high in export orders for 2020, driven by demand for electronics products as well as information and communications devices, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Wednesday (Jan. 20).

According to figures released by the MOEA, the country's export orders reached US$533.66 billion last year, which was an annual growth of 10.1 percent and the biggest spike in three years, CNA reported

In December 2020 alone, export orders soared 38.3 percent year over year to US$60.55 billion, marking the 10th consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲), director of the MOEA's Department of Statistics, said that the growth has been driven by strong demand for smartphones, notebooks, tablets, game machines, graphics cards, servers, and internet and communications products.

She pointed out that last year, Taiwan received US$161,62 billion, US$137.66 billion, and US$108.89 in export orders from the U.S., Europe, and China (including Hong Kong), respectively. Huang added that the three regions accounted for most of Taiwan's 2020 export orders, and the staples were electronics as well as information and communications products.