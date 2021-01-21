Alexa
Fight in Bosnia migrant camp injures 2 police, smashed cars

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 18:09
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A fight among migrants in a camp near the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, has left three people slightly injured and resulted in damaged property, police said on Thursday.

Police were called late on Wednesday to intervene in a clash among groups of migrants at the Blazuj camp, they said in a statement.

Two officers and a camp employee were slightly injured during the intervention while several cars, offices, computers and other equipment were damaged, police added.

Bosnian media described the incident as a major clash, publishing photos of overturned police cars. The Klix news portal said police brought in members of special units with dogs.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested.

Thousands of migrants have been stranded in the Balkan country as they try to reach Western Europe. Some 3,000 people are at the Blazuj camp.

Updated : 2021-01-21 20:04 GMT+08:00

