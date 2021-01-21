One World International School to launch new, fully Digital Campus in Punggol

This 3rd campus for OWIS in Singapore, which offers International Baccalaureate curriculum, has enrollment capacity of 1500 students from Preschool to Grade 12, and will commence classes from 2023.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 January 2021 - ​One World International School (OWIS), which has established itself as one of the fastest-growing IB schools in Asia, has announced plans to launch a brand new campus in Singapore amid high demand.

The new OWIS Punggol Digital Campus will begin construction in the next 2 months and is scheduled to be completed by end of 2022. The Digital Campus will offer International Baccalaureate curriculum to international students in the K-12 sector at a moderate fee point regulated by the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Singapore. The new campus, which has received all regulatory approvals and is scheduled to commence operations in 2023, is designed to accommodate 1,500 new students from Preschool to IB Year 2 (Grade 12). It will have a built-up Gross Floor Area of 20,000 sq meters, and many other facilities for the holistic development of students. "Our education philosophy believes in the mindful use of technology, underpinned by values of kindness, and aims to provide holistic education to students to encourage them to be open-minded, global learners," said Mr Julian Whiteley, Advisory Board Member of Global Schools Foundation (GSF) which is the parent body of OWIS. "This model promotes creativity and collaboration among students in a tech-savvy environment that will play a key role in their learning journey," added Mr Whiteley, an educationist who was the former CEO of UWCSEA and has extensive experience in the sector. OWIS provides international education to students in a values-driven programme underpinned by Kindness. It has two other campuses in Singapore, one in the west called Nanyang Campus and one in the city area called Mountbatten campus, where 1500 students of 70 different nationalities study. The new campus will be a state-of-the-art premises which will incorporate latest approaches to Digital pedagogy in its design, aimed at providing accelerated learning to students. Mindful use of technology alongside personalised learning systems will promote creativity and collaboration among students allowing them to play a key part in their own learning and are encouraging them to be inquisitive.





The new campus facilities will include fully digital classrooms, skills and art studios, sports stadium, libraries, multipurpose halls, fully-equipped indoor and outdoor auditoriums. Multidisciplinary laboratories and science labs will also be included to impart the latest knowledge on robotics, Artificial Intelligence, IT, Innovation, Design Technology etc on students. It will also incorporate performance analytics in its pedagogical offerings to benefit students academically as well as in their extracurricular pursuits.

Besides state-of-the-art technology, the OWIS Punggol Digital Campus will be environmentally friendly, with emphasis on making good use of natural light and breeze, as well as investing in renewable energy for reduced carbon footprint. School design also includes large pockets of green for learning and play.

Sports facilities will include indoor and outdoor arenas, a fully-equipped gym, a 200-metre running track, a stadium grandstand, outdoor basketball courts, adventure parks, and a multi-purpose hall for six badminton courts, 2 indoor basketball courts -- all fitted with TV screens, videos and projectors.

Students will enjoy highest safety standards with Its safety and security features will include attendance via facial recognition, digital access controls for campus-wide facilities, and cashless transactions at book shops and cafes.

"We believe the schools have to adapt to the needs of Generation Alpha who are heavily device dependent and impart them with skills to learn that will be relevant for the next 20 years. Our new campus will enrich students to overcome challenges of the future," said Kotaro Tamura, Advisory Board Member of GSF.





One World International School, one of the fastest-growing international schools in Asia, offers high-quality international education in a nurturing multicultural environment. OWIS Punggol Digital Campus aims to develop independent, inquiring, lifelong learners, while fostering internationally-minded individuals within the school and wider community. OWIS is part of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF), which is headquartered in Singapore, is the fastest growing international school in South East Asia. It has been selected by Enterprise Singapore to be part of its prestigious Scale Up Singapore program, which offers support to promising local companies for global expansion. GSF was founded in 2002 to serve the global communities with high quality and moderate fee education, and a mission to cultivate and nurture young minds into future global leaders.

