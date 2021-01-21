Teams from Taiwan, Japan jointly develop AI learning system

AI is to play a larger part in education AI is to play a larger part in education (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A joint team from the National University of Tainan (NUTN) and Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed an integrated artificial intelligence system to help students with online learning, reports said Thursday (Jan. 21).

The group will present the results of its research at the International Conference on Fuzzy Systems (FUZZ-IEEE) in Luxembourg in July, CNA reported.

Primary and secondary students will witness the benefits of online machine learning with the new integrated hardware and software systems, according to a statement by NUTN.

The team's method has already been implemented in Tainan, Taichung, Hsinchu, and Taipei, but NUTN is hoping its appearance at the conference would expand usage of the system to Europe, America, and Asia, the college said in a statement.

The project will showcase the advances of Taiwan’s AI in the field of education while showing the future of online learning, experts said.