2 EU resolutions call for members to 're-examine engagement policies with Taiwan'

EU resolutions call for strengthening Taiwan's democracy and protecting it from external threats

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/21 18:33
European Parliament.

European Parliament. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Union (EU) on Wednesday passed two resolutions that called for continued support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations and also encouraged member countries to "re-examine their engagement policies with Taiwan."

On Wednesday (Jan. 20), the European Parliament passed two resolutions that touched on Taiwan: the resolution on the implementation of the Common Security and Defense Policy and the resolution on the implementation of the Common Foreign and Security Policy. Both resolutions expressed serious concerns about recent tensions in the Taiwan Strait and China's recent military provocations against Taiwan.

It also reiterated the EU's continued support for Taiwan's "meaningful participation in international organisations, mechanisms and activities." In addition, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated that for the first time, the resolutions also called on members to "re-examine their engagement policies with Taiwan" and emphasized working with international partners on strengthening Taiwan's democracy and protecting it from external threats.

The resolutions once again called on the EU and its member states to support Taiwan's participation as an observer in the meetings, mechanisms, and activities of the World Health Organization (WHO), World Health Assembly (WHA), and other international organizations. The resolutions also affirmed Taiwan's achievements in fighting the pandemic.

In response, MOFA stated that as an "important member of the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan will continue to deepen its active cooperation with like-minded partners including the EU to firmly defend the values of democracy and freedom, and jointly promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity."

According to MOFA, the EU passed six resolutions friendly to Taiwan in 2020 and this year has already passed two. The ministry asserted that this demonstrates firm support for Taiwan with concrete actions, for which it would like to express its "sincere thanks."

EU
EU Taiwan relations
European Union
European Parliament

Updated : 2021-01-21 20:04 GMT+08:00

