Amazon Singapore Ushers in the Year of the Ox with Bountiful Deals on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 January 2021 - (NASDAQ:AMZN) - Amazon Singapore is ushering in Chinese New Year with amazing deals featuring local and international brands for the whole family across food and drinks, home, kitchen, cleaning essentials, beauty, and more on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh. Amazon Singapore is collaborating with more local enterprises such as Shermay's Singapore Fine Food, Bee Cheng Hiang, The Golden Duck, Cultured Greens, Tiger, and more, to offer customers more local variety. Customers can also enjoy greater savings with bank promotions from Citi, DBS/POSB, HSBC, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, UOB, and Visa available on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh during this festive season. Prime members preparing for the festivities can put their minds at ease with free local delivery on Amazon.sg and ultrafast two-hour grocery delivery service with Amazon Fresh adding to convenience (terms and conditions apply). Prime members can also get cooking inspiration for Chinese New Year with new shoppable recipes available on Amazon Fresh, such as Buddha Jump Over the Wall and Cornflakes Cookies. For more information, head to amazon.sg/cny and amazon.sg/fresh/cny, and for cooking inspiration, head to amazon.sg/fresh/cnyrecipes.









Source: amazon.sg/cny and amazon.sg/fresh/cny

"This year's Chinese New Year will be particularly special for all of us -- one that is characterised by many small and heart-warming reunions, whether meeting in person or remotely gifting an e-ang bao. At Amazon, we understand the importance of time, especially as the whole family gets ready for the Chinese New Year festivities. We are working hard to bring our customers a stress-free, convenient shopping experience on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh, so they can focus on spending quality time with the ones they love." said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. "We are also excited to expand our selection with even more local businesses and add to the festive mood."





Chinese New Year deals

The Chinese New Year deals on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh will be available on various dates and times between now and 26 Feb, while stocks last.

Deals on Amazon.sg, available to all customers include:

From 18 Jan to 31 Jan: Save up to 25% off on household products from brands like Philips, Nespresso, Tefal, Houze, MUJI, and more

Save up to 25% off on household products from brands like Philips, Nespresso, Tefal, Houze, MUJI, and more From 20 Jan to 9 Feb : Enjoy S$20 off S$60 on Daily Essentials across Health and Personal Care, Beauty, Baby, Pets, Personal Care appliances from brands such as Aveeno, Dove, Neutrogena, Palmolive and more

From 1 Feb to 7 Feb : Save up to 20% off on grocery & kitchenware on brands such as Heineken, Tong Garden, Ooh SG, Sistema and more

From 8 Feb to 14 Feb : Save up to 30% on categories from brands such as Kronenbourg, The Golden Duck, Tefal and more

Deals on Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members, include:

From 18 Jan to 24 Jan: Spend S$128 and get a free carton of Ice Mountain Peach 24s (U.P. S$23.90)

From 25 Jan - 26 Jan : Spend S$128 and get a free Panasonic trimmer (U.P. $37.90)

From 25 Jan to 26 Feb: Save up to 25% off hotpot essentials - Buy 4 get extra 8% off, buy 8 get 18% off from brands such as Hai Di Lao, The Meat Club, Hai Sia, Pacific Food and more

Support local

From Janice Wong's chocolates to The Golden Duck's salted egg snacks, Amazon Singapore is collaborating with local enterprises to bring a wide range of Chinese New Year goodies and essentials on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh. Amazon works with millions of small and medium businesses globally and is committed to bringing more local businesses onboard Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh and helping them grow their business online this Chinese New Year and beyond.

Highlights include:

Chinese New Year hampers and more from FarEastFlora.com

Sweets and chocolates from Choco Express, Chocoelf, Janice Wong

Pastries from Mdm Ling Bakery

Bakkwa from Fragrance, Bee Cheng Hiang

Pineapple Tarts from Glory Food, Sing Long Foodstuff

Salted egg snacks from The Golden Duck, Fragrance, Hula

From 25 Jan to 7 Feb customers can enjoy:

Up to 20% off watches from Watch Centre SG

Up to 20% off Necklaces from Her Jewellery SG

Up to 25% off Kitchen Gadgets from Fumiyama





Amazon.sg Gift Cards

As an alternative to the traditional red packet, or ang bao, customers can share the joy of Chinese New Year with e-Gift Card designs exclusive to this festive season at amazon.sg/CNYegiftcard. Customers can also get Amazon.sg Gift Cards with varied denominations from participating brick-and-mortar retailers including 7-Eleven and Cheers. From now until 7 Feb, customers can enjoy a bonus 20% in Gift Card value when they redeem a S$5, S$10 or S$20 Amazon.sg Gift Card using GrabRewards points, while stocks last. Visit amazon.sg/grabrewards for more information. Terms and conditions apply.

In addition, customers can enjoy the following bank promotions with Amazon.sg Gift Cards, offering greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh:

Bank promotions on Amazon.sg for all customers

o From 22-31 Jan, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$150 or more on a Citi credit card. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/citi

o From 1-7 Feb, new customers get a S$20 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$80 or more on a DBS/POSB card. Existing customers will get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$150 or more on a DBS/POSB card. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/dbs

o From 8-21 Feb, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$150 or more on a Visa card. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/visa

o From 22-28 Feb, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$150 or more on a Citi credit card. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/citi

The Amazon.sg Gift Card will be added to the customer's Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.





Bank promotions on Amazon Fresh for Prime members

o From 22-28 Jan, new customers get a S$20 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$60 or more on a Standard Chartered Mastercard card. Existing customers will get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$100 or more on a Standard Chartered Mastercard card.

o From 29 Jan to 7 Feb, existing customers get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$100 or more on a HSBC card.

o From 8-14 Feb, existing customers get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$100 or more on a DBS/POSB card.

o From 22-24 Feb, get a S$6 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$60 or more on a UOB card.

For more information about the Amazon Fresh bank promotions, please visit amazon.sg/freshbankoffers on the respective start dates of each promotion. Terms and conditions apply.

Try Amazon Fresh with Prime today

Amazon Fresh in Singapore on Amazon.sg, is the new and improved version of the two-hour grocery delivery service Amazon Prime Now. Amazon Fresh is free with Prime membership, which offers the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon. With Amazon Fresh, Prime members in Singapore can enjoy greater selection, exclusive access to shop thousands of chilled, fresh and frozen products, and daily essentials at amazing prices, as well as a newly added Recipes feature for cooking inspiration -- all in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations. Prime members will also continue to enjoy free, ultrafast two-hour delivery for orders above S$60 on Amazon Fresh. New customers can enroll in a 30-day free trial. After the free trial, Amazon Prime is just S$2.99 per month. Find additional information on the Prime program from the Amazon Singapore website at http://www.amazon.sg/prime. More information about Amazon Fresh here: www.amazon.sg/fresh.

For more information, head to amazon.sg/cny and amazon.sg/fresh/cny to check out Amazon's Chinese New Year deals and promotions. For cooking inspiration, head over to amazon.sg/fresh/cnyrecipes.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime





Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.