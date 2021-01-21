Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Twitter locks Chinese embassy’s account over Uyghur tweet

Company says Chinese Embassy in US violated its policy against 'dehumanization'

  159
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/21 16:32
(Twitter photo)

(Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twitter has locked the official account of the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. over a controversial tweet aimed at legitimizing Beijing's actions in the Xinjiang region.

On Jan. 7, the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. published a tweet about an alleged study by the Xinjiang Development Research Center claiming that the minds of Uyghur women had been "emancipated" by the eradication of religious extremism in Xinjiang. The study said Beijing had promoted "gender equality and reproductive health" in the western region by placing Uyghur women in internment camps and that Chinese Communist Party policies had freed them from their role as "baby-making machines."

A little over 24 hours after it was posted, the tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with a label saying it was no longer available. The Chinese embassy's account has not posted any new tweets since then.

In a statement released Thursday (Jan. 20), Twitter said it had suspended the account over a violation of the company's policy against "dehumanization." It emphasized that "the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity" is strictly prohibited on the platform, according to media reports.

Human rights groups have long expressed concern over the mistreatment of minorities in China, despite Beijing's repeated denials. On Wednesday (Jan. 20), the U.S. accused the regime of committing "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims and placed sanctions on Chinese officials it believes to be complicit in the repression in Xinjiang.

Twitter locks Chinese embassy’s account over Uyghur tweet
(Twitter, Chinese Embassy in US screenshot)

Uyghur
Uyghurs
Xinjiang
Xinjiang internment camps
Xinjiang re-education camps
Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region
human rights violations
human rights abuse
China
Chinese embassy
Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden intelligence pick favors 'aggressive' stance on China threat
Biden intelligence pick favors 'aggressive' stance on China threat
2021/01/20 21:30
Beijing's assurances on forced labor 'hot air': Chair of EU Parliament's China Delegation
Beijing's assurances on forced labor 'hot air': Chair of EU Parliament's China Delegation
2021/01/20 18:29
Incoming US treasury secretary pledges to take on China
Incoming US treasury secretary pledges to take on China
2021/01/20 18:24
Chinese e-tycoon Jack Ma ends silence with online video
Chinese e-tycoon Jack Ma ends silence with online video
2021/01/20 14:29
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'grievous mistake': Blinken
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'grievous mistake': Blinken
2021/01/20 11:50

Updated : 2021-01-21 17:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan