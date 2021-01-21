Taiwan reports 2 imported Covid cases from Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 21) announced two new imported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus but no new local cases.

The cases, announced by CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), bring the country's total to 872. The latest cases are two Philippine nationals who came for work.

Chen said that Case No. 872 is a male fisheries worker in his 30s, while Case No. 873 is a female migrant worker in her 20s. Each had submitted a negative result of a COVID-19 test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to an epidemic hotel upon arrival.

Case No. 872 arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 6, while Case No. 873 entered on Jan. 7. Neither has reported symptoms of the disease at any stage of their stay.

Just as their quarantines were set to expire, the two were tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 19 and 20. Both were diagnosed on Jan. 21.

Because both are asymptomatic and neither came into contact with others during their quarantine, the health department has not listed any contacts in their cases.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 141,236 COVID-19 tests, with 138,358 coming back negative. Out of the 872 officially confirmed cases, 767 were imported, 66 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 771 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 94 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.