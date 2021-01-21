Eriksson Ek helps Wild cap road trip with 3-2 win over Ducks

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller (30) eyes the puck as Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) and Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) look for a re... Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller (30) eyes the puck as Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) and Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) look for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, left, shields Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen as the puck sails wide of the goal during the first period of a... Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, left, shields Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen as the puck sails wide of the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Minnesota Wild left wing Ryan Hartman, left, celebrates scoring with left wing Jordan Greenway against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an... Minnesota Wild left wing Ryan Hartman, left, celebrates scoring with left wing Jordan Greenway against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Mille, left, blocks a a shot against Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek during the first period of an NHL hockey gam... Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Mille, left, blocks a a shot against Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stops a shot by the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesda... Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stops a shot by the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, ... Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning score early in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild capped a successful season-opening road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Eriksson Ek ripped a quick wrist shot past Ryan Miller's glove side off a pass from Jordan Greenway 1:53 into the third for his second goal of the season.

Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored for Minnesota, which has won three of its first four games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves.

Nicolas Deslauriers and Cam Fowler scored for Anaheim, and Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots.

Hartman opened the scoring at 13:51 of the first period with the first short-handed goal of his eight-year NHL career. The defenseman scored on a breakaway after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.

Bonino extended the Wild's lead to two goals at 5:50 of the second when he won the faceoff during a power play and buried a wrist shot past Miller. It is Bonino's first goal with Minnesota after being acquired in an offseason trade with Nashville.

Deslauriers and Fowler scored less than four minutes apart in the second to tie it at 2-all. Deslauriers took advantage of a rebound near the Minnesota net for his second goal of the season at 8:58. Fowler then knotted it with a snap shot from the right circle at 12:21, after being set up with a cross-ice pass from Carter Rowney.

ICE CHIPS

Wild: D Ian Cole made his Minnesota debut after being acquired in a trade on Tuesday and saw 17:31 of ice time. ... Kirill Kaprizov recorded the second assist on Eriksson Ek's goal. He leads rookies in assists (four) and points (five)

Ducks: Rowney had two assists and has three points (all assists) in the past two games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wild: Have their home opener against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Ducks: Host the Colorado Avalanche for two games starting Friday.

