Smith scores 16 to lift Chattanooga past Samford 70-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 12:46
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Malachi Smith posted 16 points and nine rebounds as Chattanooga beat Samford 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (12-4, 3-4 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. A.J. Caldwell had 10 points.

Samford totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Logan Dye had 13 points for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-5). Preston Parks added 12 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Chattanooga defeated Samford 73-68 on Jan. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-21 15:30 GMT+08:00

