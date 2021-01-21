Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rosser lifts New Orleans past Texas A&M-CC 87-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 12:38
Rosser lifts New Orleans past Texas A&M-CC 87-68

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damion Rosser had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead five New Orleans players scoring in double figures as the Privateers beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 87-68 on Wednesday night.

Rodney Carson Jr. added 14 points for the Privateers (4-9, 3-2 Southland Conference). Troy Green chipped in 13, Lamont Berzat scored 12 and Jahmel Myers had 10.

Nolan Bertain had 15 points and six rebounds for the Islanders (3-8, 0-2). Myles Smith added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jalen White had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-21 15:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan