Horne scores 23 to lead Illinois St. over Bradley 71-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 12:34
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — DJ Horne had a season-high 23 points as Illinois State defeated Bradley 71-56 on Wednesday night.

Josiah Strong had 14 points for Illinois State (5-8, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Antonio Reeves added 11 points. Dusan Mahorcic had nine rebounds.

Bradley totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Elijah Childs had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Braves (9-5, 3-2). Sean East II added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-21 13:59 GMT+08:00

