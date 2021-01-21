Alexa
Mangum scores 16 to carry Radford over Campbell 67-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 11:20
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 16 points and nine rebounds as Radford topped Campbell 67-61 on Wednesday night.

Chyree Walker had 11 points and seven rebounds for Radford (10-6, 9-1 Big South Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Lewis Djonkam added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Fah’Mir Ali, the Highlanders’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Jordan Whitfield had 20 points for the Fighting Camels (8-9, 4-6). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 12 points. Messiah Thompson had 11 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels this season. Radford defeated Campbell 97-91 on Tuesday.

