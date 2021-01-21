Alexa
Stephen F. Austin defeats Northwestern State 86-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 11:17
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson scored 26 points as Stephen F. Austin got past Northwestern State 86-74 on Wednesday night.

Gavin Kensmil added 22 points and eight rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (8-2, 5-0 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Roti Ware had 14 points. David Kachelries added 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Jamaure Gregg had 18 points for the Demons (2-14, 1-4). Kendal Coleman added 15 points. Carvell Teasett had nine points and 11 assists.

Jairus Roberson, the Demons’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, was held to only three points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-21 13:58 GMT+08:00

