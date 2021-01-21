Alexa
Draisaitl breaks 3rd-period tie, Oilers beat Maple Leafs 3-1

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 11:04
TORONTO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period in the Edmonton Oilers' 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Draisaitl scored with Jake Muzzin in the penalty box for tripping, firing home a loose puck after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took the initial shot. The reigning Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner ended the Oilers' 0-for-12 power-play drought.

Kailer Yamamoto was credited with the opening goal for Edmonton after the Maple Leafs fumbled the puck into their own net in the first.

Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves, Josh Archibald scored into an empty net with 1:06 left.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

The team will meet again Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in the second of nine North Division meetings between the clubs in the abbreviated schedule.

Updated : 2021-01-21 13:57 GMT+08:00

