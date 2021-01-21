Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

4 Vols announce transfer plans 2 days after Pruitt's firing

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 09:55
4 Vols announce transfer plans 2 days after Pruitt's firing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, running back Eric Gray, linebacker Quavaris Crouch and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson all entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, two days after Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others.

Tennessee spokesman Bill Martin confirmed all four had entered the transfer portal. The players all entered their names in a 27-minute span.

To'o To'o was the Volunteers' leading tackler as a sophomore, and he posted a note on social media Wednesday night.

“THANK YOU. This is not goodbye, at all,” To'o To'o wrote on Twitter. “Being a Vol will always have a special place in my heart! And I mean that. My brothers and I gave us your all everyday, home sweet home to me!”

Gray led Tennessee (3-7) in rushing with 772 yards in nine games, which ranked eighth in the Southeastern Conference. The sophomore did not play in Tennessee’s season finale loss to Texas A&M. Crouch was the third-leading tackler as a sophomore.

Johnson, a redshirt senior, started five of his seven games at left tackle.

Tennessee now has had 14 players enter the transfer portal since Dec. 1. That group includes offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who committed to Oklahoma on Monday. Morris, To'o To'o, Crouch and Gray were part of a 2019 signee class rated 13th nationally.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-21 12:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan