4 Vols announce transfer plans 2 days after Pruitt's firing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, running back Eric Gray, linebacker Quavaris Crouch and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson all entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, two days after Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others.

Tennessee spokesman Bill Martin confirmed all four had entered the transfer portal. The players all entered their names in a 27-minute span.

To'o To'o was the Volunteers' leading tackler as a sophomore, and he posted a note on social media Wednesday night.

“THANK YOU. This is not goodbye, at all,” To'o To'o wrote on Twitter. “Being a Vol will always have a special place in my heart! And I mean that. My brothers and I gave us your all everyday, home sweet home to me!”

Gray led Tennessee (3-7) in rushing with 772 yards in nine games, which ranked eighth in the Southeastern Conference. The sophomore did not play in Tennessee’s season finale loss to Texas A&M. Crouch was the third-leading tackler as a sophomore.

Johnson, a redshirt senior, started five of his seven games at left tackle.

Tennessee now has had 14 players enter the transfer portal since Dec. 1. That group includes offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who committed to Oklahoma on Monday. Morris, To'o To'o, Crouch and Gray were part of a 2019 signee class rated 13th nationally.

