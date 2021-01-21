Alexa
Winthrop sets program record with 20th straight victory

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 08:58
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin had a season-high 20 points and Winthrop set a program record with its 20th straight victory dating to last season after beating Presbyterian 78-66 on Wednesday.

Winthrop (15-0, 12-0 Big South Conference) topped its previous record of 19 straight wins set by the 2006-07 team. The Eagles have a two-game advantage on No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak.

Adonis Arms had 14 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop, which is 12-0 in league play for a second straight year. Kyle Zunic added 12 points and Chase Claxton had three blocks.

Rayshon Harrison had 16 points for the Blue Hose (3-7, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Kirshon Thrash added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Trevon Reddish also scored 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose on the season. Winthrop defeated Presbyterian 72-58 on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-21 12:31 GMT+08:00

