US ambassador reiterates support for Taiwan before leaving office

UN ambassador Kelly Craft urges world to stand against Chinese pressure on Taiwan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/21 11:58
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft (center). (U.S. Mission to the UN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On her last day as the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft once again called on members of the international community to stand up against China's attempts to isolate Taiwan.

As President-elect Joe Biden prepared to be inaugurated as the U.S.' 46th president on Wednesday (Jan. 20), Craft posted a tweet reiterating her support for Taiwan with photos showing a Formosan black bear doll in the General Assembly Hall of the UN and in front of the UN Secretariat Building. She asked UN states to recognize "the benefits" of Taiwan's global participation as well as "the damage done by its continued exclusion."

Craft urged countries around the world to oppose Beijing's efforts to exclude Taiwan from international organizations, stressing that the purpose of the UN is to safeguard freedom and democracy. She added that the U.S. will continue to advocate for the island nation and that it has been "good to serve" her country as its representative.

In response, the Taipei Economic and Culture Office in New York thanked Craft for her continued support for Taiwan. It emphasized that the country has been "bullied" by the Chinese government for decades despite its desire to participate in global affairs and that it is now time for the world to stand up against Beijing's regime.

Since she took office, Craft has been a strong advocate for Taiwan. Last September, she took part in a historic meeting with Taiwan's top official in New York, Li Kuang-chang (李光章), with the goal of strengthening bilateral ties.

Craft will be succeeded by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who served as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs under Obama from 2013 to 2017. She also served in diplomatic positions in Liberia, Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica.

Kelly Craft
US ambassador
US ambassador to UN
Chinese pressure
cross-strait relations
United Nations
Taiwan
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office
Taiwan-US relations
Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Updated : 2021-01-21 12:28 GMT+08:00

