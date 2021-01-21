Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American teen Hoppe scores but Schalke loses 2-1 to Cologne

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 06:12
Schalke's Sead Kolasinac, right and Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue fight for the ball, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Schalke and Colo...
Schalke's Benjamin Stambouli, left and Cologne's Jonas Hector fight for the ball, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Schalke and Cologn...

Schalke's Sead Kolasinac, right and Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue fight for the ball, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Schalke and Colo...

Schalke's Benjamin Stambouli, left and Cologne's Jonas Hector fight for the ball, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Schalke and Cologn...

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — American teenager Matthew Hoppe scored for the third consecutive Bundesliga game but couldn’t prevent Schalke from slumping to a 2-1 loss to fellow struggler Cologne on Wednesday.

Jan Thielmann struck in the third minute of injury time for Cologne to end its five-game run without a win, though it remained in the relegation zone as Arminia Bielefeld defeated Stuttgart 3-0 later to stay two points clear. Schalke remained in last place with seven points at the halfway stage of the season.

The 19-year-old Hoppe grabbed his fifth goal of 2021 in the 57th minute, nipping in to sweep home the equalizer after Amine Harit combined with Suat Serdar.

Hoppe is the third American to score in three consecutive German league games after Eric Wynalda with Saarbrücken in 1992 and Clint Mathis with Hannover in 2004. He already has more goals this year than compatriot Weston McKennie managed as Schalke’s top scorer with three in 2020.

Hoppe started up front for Schalke despite the club re-signing veteran Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar from Ajax the day before. A calf problem prevented the 37-year-old forward making his second Schalke debut.

Cologne defender Rafael Czichos scored in the 31st after the home team failed to properly clear a corner. It was Cologne’s first goal in six games.

Kingsley Ehizibue almost made it 2-0 shortly afterward but was blocked at close range by Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-21 11:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan