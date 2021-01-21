Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Netflix, Alibaba rise; Bank of New York, US Bancorp fall

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 05:26
Netflix, Alibaba rise; Bank of New York, US Bancorp fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $13.84 to $265.49.

The Chinese e-commerce company's co-founder, Jack Ma, made his first appearance after a nearly three-month absence.

eBay Inc., down 81 cents to $56.17.

The e-commerce company said it is exploring strategic options for its Korean business.

Paccar Inc., up 18 cents to $89.39.

The truck maker is partnering with self-driving technology company Aurora to develop autonomous trucks.

US Bancorp, down $2.49 to $45.58.

The bank's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as lower consumer spending cut into payment and deposit services.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $3.33 to $42.49.

The investment bank's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $2.48 to $140.10.

The supplier of hardware and software to the semiconductor chip industry is buying NUMECA International.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $2.35 to $66.25.

The company is paying $221.5 million as part of a settlement in a chicken price-fixing lawsuit.

Netflix Inc., up $84.57 to $586.34.

The video streaming service surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its line-up of TV series and movies expands.

Updated : 2021-01-21 10:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan