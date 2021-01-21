Alexa
Sean Johnson, Jordan Morris leave US training camp

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 04:56
CHICAGO (AP) — Goalkeeper Sean Johnson left U.S. national team training camp because of a knee strain the staff described as minor and will miss a Jan. 31 exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, Florida.

Matt Turner is the only senior goalkeeper training with the team. Three players are with the adjacent under-23 team preparing for Olympic qualifying: Matt Freese, JT Marcinkowski and Brady Scott.

Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been given permission by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter to leave camp for an undisclosed reason, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday.

