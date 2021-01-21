Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Eley, McGowan join Ga Tech football as graduate transfers

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 04:22
Eley, McGowan join Ga Tech football as graduate transfers

ATLANTA (AP) — Linebacker Ayinde Eley and wide receiver Kyric McGowan have enrolled at Georgia Tech as graduate transfers.

Eley came from Maryland and has two seasons of eligibility left. McGowan arrived from Northwestern and is eligible for one season, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins announced Wednesday. Each transferred after graduating from his previous school.

Eley and McGowan will participate in spring practice and will be eligible in 2021.

Eley (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) started in 11 of 26 games in his three seasons at Maryland. He started nine games as a sophomore in 2019 and had 79 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

McGowan (5-11, 205) had 34 receptions in eight games to rank second on the Northwestern team in 2020. For his career, he had 1,688 all-purpose yards, including 802 receiving, 531 on kickoff returns and 352 rushing. He signed with Northwestern from Dalton, Georgia.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-21 10:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan