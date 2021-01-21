Alexa
The Latest: College of Charleston postpones four games

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/21 00:15
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The College of Charleston has postponed its remaining four games in January due to a positive coronavirus test in the Cougars program.

The school and the Colonial Athletic Association said Wednesday that Charleston’s games at William & Mary on Saturday and Sunday, and its games at James Madison on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, would not be played as scheduled.

The league said a decision on playing the four postponed contests would be made at a later date.

Charleston’s next game is set for Feb. 6 at home against Towson.

___

Georgetown’s men’s basketball game at Xavier scheduled for next week has been postponed because of a coronavirus-related issue in the Hoyas’ program.

The game was supposed to be played Tuesday. No makeup date was announced immediately.

This marks four games in a row called of for Georgetown because of COVID-19 and six overall this season.

Coach Patrick Ewing’s team is 3-8, 1-5 in the Big East. Georgetown has lost its last five games.

Its next scheduled game is Jan. 30 against visiting Providence.

___

The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston has been scrapped for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation is part of a series of changes to the men’s tennis calendar announced by the ATP on Wednesday.

The Houston tournament was supposed to be played April 3-11.

It was among the dozens of professional tennis events scrapped in 2020 while the tours were on hiatus for several months.

Until then, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship had been held every year since 1929.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

