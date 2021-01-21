Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Houston event off as men’s tennis tour makes schedule tweaks

By  Associated Press
2021/01/21 00:26
Serbia's Novak Djokovic stands on the balcony at his accommodation in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Australian Open tournament director...

Serbia's Novak Djokovic stands on the balcony at his accommodation in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Australian Open tournament director...

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston was canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, part of a series of changes to the men’s tennis calendar announced by the ATP on Wednesday.

The Houston tournament was supposed to be played April 3-11.

It was among the dozens of professional tennis events scrapped in 2020 while the tours were on hiatus for several months.

Until then, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship had been held every year since 1929.

Among the other 2021 updates the men’s tour said it was making “in the face of scheduling challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic” was the move of the Hungarian Open clay-court tournament — usually held in Budapest in April — to Belgrade, Serbia.

The tournament director of the Belgrade event will be Djordje Djokovic, a younger brother of No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic.

The Serbia Open is scheduled to be held April 19-25. Belgrade previously hosted a tournament from 2009-12.

The ATP added two tournaments just for 2021 — in Singapore right after the Australian Open ends next month, and in Marbella, Spain, starting April 5.

The main-draw or qualifying fields are being expanded at some men’s tournaments to give more players opportunities to compete.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-21 04:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
Covid cluster patients visited Nanmen Market, MOS Burger in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats