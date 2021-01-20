All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11 3-1-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14 0-0-0 2-0-2 2-0-2 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 14 18 2-0-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 0-0-0 1-1-1 1-1-1 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 2-2-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13 0-0-0 1-2-1 1-2-1 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 0-0-0 0-3-1 0-3-1 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 3-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 0-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7 1-0-0 0-1-1 1-1-1 San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13 0-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11 0-1-2 0-0-0 0-1-2

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 0-0-0 2-0-1 2-0-1 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 2-0-0 0-0-1 2-0-1 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10 1-1-1 0-0-0 1-1-1 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15 1-3-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 0-0-0 1-3-0 1-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT

Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT

Carolina at Nashville, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.