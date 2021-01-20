Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 23:09
Through Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Jack Eichel Buffalo 4 0 6 6 -1 0 0 0 0 11 0.0
Taylor Hall Buffalo 4 1 5 6 -1 0 1 0 0 10 10.0
Jack Hughes New Jersey 3 2 4 6 3 0 0 0 0 7 28.6
John Tavares Toronto 4 3 3 6 2 2 3 0 0 17 17.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 4 3 3 6 1 4 0 0 1 7 42.9
Tomas Hertl San Jose 3 3 3 6 -3 2 2 0 0 6 50.0
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 4 4 2 6 5 0 1 0 1 9 44.4
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 4 0 5 5 2 0 0 0 0 11 0.0
Mark Stone Vegas 3 1 4 5 5 0 0 0 1 4 25.0
Alex Ovechkin Washington 4 1 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 13 7.7
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 3 1 4 5 2 0 1 0 0 11 9.1
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 2 2 3 5 3 0 1 0 0 9 22.2
Jeff Petry Montreal 3 2 3 5 3 0 1 0 0 8 25.0
William Nylander Toronto 4 2 3 5 0 2 1 0 0 6 33.3
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 4 2 3 5 3 0 0 0 0 10 20.0
Tom Wilson Washington 4 3 2 5 1 2 0 0 1 4 75.0
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 3 3 2 5 2 2 1 0 0 7 42.9
Connor McDavid Edmonton 4 3 2 5 -1 4 1 0 1 17 17.6
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 4 3 2 5 -1 2 2 0 1 12 25.0
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 3 3 2 5 1 2 2 0 0 8 37.5

Updated : 2021-01-21 03:18 GMT+08:00

