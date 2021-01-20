Alexa
ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 12 6 5 0 1 13 27 33
Utah 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34
Kansas City 12 4 6 1 1 10 33 42
Rapid City 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-21 03:17 GMT+08:00

