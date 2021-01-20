All Times EST
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0
Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT
Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT
Carolina at Nashville, ppd
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.