Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 19

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 0 .00
Jake Allen Montreal 1 59 1 1.02
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 1 59 1 1.02
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 2 1.32
Tuukka Rask Boston 2 123 3 1.46
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 1.50
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 3 1.51
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 1.54
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 1.88
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 6 1.99
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 2 120 4 2.00
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 2.00
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 4 2.02
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 6 2.02
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 6 2.03
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 2 117 4 2.05
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 1 57 2 2.11
Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 7 2.27

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 2 0 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 2 1 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 2 0 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 3 180 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 2 1 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 3 173 2 0 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 160 2 1 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 3 147 2 1 0
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 2 120 2 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 2 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 2 0 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 2 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 2 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 0 51 1.000 2 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 2 53 .964 1 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 1 59 1 25 .962 1 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 71 .959 2 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 1 59 1 21 .955 1 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 119 3 57 .950 2 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 2 117 4 67 .944 1 1 0
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 6 89 .937 1 1 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 6 87 .935 2 0 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 29 .935 0 0 1
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 28 .933 1 0 0
Thomas Greiss Detroit 2 115 5 66 .930 0 2 0
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 2 120 4 51 .927 2 0 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 1 61 3 38 .927 1 0 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 4 50 .926 2 0 0
Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 7 87 .926 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 6 72 .923 2 1 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 2 123 3 36 .923 1 1 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 2 120 2 2 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 1 2 0 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 1 2 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 1 1 1 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 1 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 2 100 1 1 1 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 1 1 0 0

Updated : 2021-01-21 03:17 GMT+08:00

