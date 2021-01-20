Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 20, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;30;25;Humid with some sun;31;25;S;9;83%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;16;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;WNW;18;66%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;More clouds than sun;5;-4;Mostly sunny;8;-2;ENE;3;56%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;19;12;Mostly sunny;16;12;SW;15;62%;15%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;9;6;Increasingly windy;9;4;SSW;40;72%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;A little snow;2;-2;NNE;3;75%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning sunny;11;1;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-9;NW;22;88%;89%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow at times;-5;-17;Low clouds;-11;-22;WNW;12;73%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;Humid with a shower;30;22;E;9;73%;74%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;12;7;Partly sunny;15;9;NW;8;65%;15%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;17;13;A morning shower;20;15;WSW;21;58%;61%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;19;5;Cooler;13;2;NW;21;37%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;10;65%;7%;9

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;29;16;Decreasing clouds;30;17;E;7;56%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;SSW;8;43%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Showers around;15;11;WSW;24;70%;62%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny;3;-5;Mostly sunny, mild;6;-5;NNE;6;43%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;7;0;Partly sunny, mild;12;5;SE;10;70%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and milder;8;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;6;SSW;20;51%;50%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;22;5;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;SE;8;54%;76%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;28;18;Partly sunny;28;19;E;14;49%;32%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;5;1;Clouds breaking;7;4;S;11;87%;32%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and breezy;9;7;Breezy;9;4;SW;25;69%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;3;-2;Milder with some sun;7;-1;WSW;9;69%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;9;1;Clouds breaking;11;5;S;13;73%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;ENE;17;49%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;S;10;41%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and milder;11;1;A little p.m. rain;11;6;NE;7;76%;82%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;16;6;Plenty of sun;18;8;NE;11;41%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;26;17;Becoming cloudy;27;19;SSE;23;64%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Episodes of sunshine;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;ESE;5;56%;28%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;ESE;5;77%;58%;7

Chicago, United States;Windy this afternoon;0;-2;Mostly sunny, windy;3;-6;WNW;34;62%;7%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;SW;9;80%;86%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;5;5;A little midday rain;7;3;SSW;27;68%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny;24;19;NNE;19;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;11;10;A little rain;20;11;SW;11;78%;72%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;High clouds, breezy;33;26;NNE;24;69%;48%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;19;10;Hazy sunshine;20;8;W;15;70%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;14;1;Mostly sunny;9;-3;NNW;9;44%;12%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;23;17;Partly sunny, warmer;26;15;N;8;66%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SW;8;76%;79%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Colder with rain;4;1;A passing shower;5;0;W;23;84%;58%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;15;0;Warm with some sun;17;-3;NW;13;26%;80%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;15;14;Showers possible;18;15;SW;23;77%;82%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;21;16;Variable cloudiness;23;18;SSE;4;67%;36%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds, a t-storm;25;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;15;NE;10;77%;87%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;ESE;14;61%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-6;Breezy with snow;0;-1;SE;26;89%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;31;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;SE;8;55%;42%;4

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;21;16;Sunny and beautiful;24;18;ENE;11;62%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;A brief shower;27;22;A p.m. shower or two;27;22;ENE;23;61%;79%;5

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;NE;8;48%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;21;4;Partial sunshine;20;6;NE;7;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, chilly;4;4;Milder;9;6;S;11;70%;26%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;30;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;25;N;10;77%;87%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;26;20;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;ENE;16;34%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny and nice;29;15;NNE;9;37%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;12;-2;Partly sunny, mild;14;-2;W;6;16%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;Turning sunny;26;17;WSW;12;64%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;5;Hazy sunshine;16;5;ESE;7;72%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;15;Breezy in the a.m.;29;15;N;25;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cold;-3;-4;Mostly sunny;3;0;SSW;14;75%;27%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Afternoon showers;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;NNE;9;63%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;WSW;9;67%;72%;4

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;27;19;Sunny and less humid;27;15;NNE;8;43%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;32;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;WNW;6;79%;98%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;13;4;A touch of rain;12;3;E;12;70%;91%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;33;23;More clouds than sun;32;23;SSW;8;69%;3%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;Nice with some sun;26;20;SSE;14;70%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;15;11;A little rain;15;11;WSW;18;85%;82%;1

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with a shower;11;4;Breezy in the a.m.;8;2;WSW;22;73%;7%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;23;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;ESE;8;52%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;S;11;61%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;A touch of rain;7;5;Spotty showers;9;7;SW;19;80%;82%;1

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;27;Mostly cloudy;31;27;N;14;65%;16%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;23;A t-storm around;27;23;ENE;10;86%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;28;24;A shower or two;28;24;ESE;8;83%;84%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;27;16;Some sun;30;20;WSW;12;42%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;SW;7;40%;2%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;24;17;S;10;53%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-7;Not as cold;1;-3;SSW;18;94%;35%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;ENE;26;66%;36%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;ENE;16;68%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A snow shower;-7;-13;Snow;-3;-4;S;9;82%;92%;0

Moscow, Russia;Clearing and cold;-10;-17;Snow, not as cold;-4;-4;SSW;11;54%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;N;12;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;Partly sunny;27;16;NNE;17;46%;15%;10

New York, United States;A snow shower;4;-3;Partly sunny, breezy;5;1;WSW;32;47%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny;13;3;ESE;8;53%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A flurry, very cold;-20;-25;A morning flurry;-14;-17;S;10;83%;59%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;1;Mostly sunny;11;7;SE;7;59%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow, some ice early;2;2;A little wintry mix;3;2;SSE;11;89%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy with clearing;-10;-15;Snow, not as cold;-1;-5;SW;16;87%;74%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;30;25;A morning shower;30;26;NE;14;79%;83%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NNW;13;71%;45%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in spots;31;23;Showers around;29;24;E;11;80%;87%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy, not as cool;11;5;Afternoon rain;8;4;SW;20;75%;89%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;31;20;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;ESE;21;42%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Clouds rolling in;34;24;NW;9;48%;8%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNW;21;80%;75%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;33;20;Hazy sunshine;32;20;ESE;8;54%;21%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;7;0;Partly sunny;5;2;S;10;70%;19%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;8;-6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;1;N;7;87%;87%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;10;Afternoon rain;19;11;ESE;13;66%;88%;9

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;11;86%;11%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;25;A morning shower;29;25;SE;14;65%;69%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;0;-3;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;NNE;22;68%;20%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of snow, cold;-5;-6;Not as cold;3;0;S;16;89%;41%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;12;59%;4%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;28;10;Cooler;16;3;N;21;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;11;8;Spotty showers;14;9;SE;17;76%;87%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-4;-12;A bit of ice;-6;-7;SE;13;71%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;18;8;Partial sunshine;14;9;WSW;10;62%;65%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;20;66%;41%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;Sunshine and nice;28;22;E;11;72%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;30;19;Humid;30;19;N;10;65%;31%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;ENE;10;17%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;32;14;Mostly sunny;33;15;SW;10;38%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers, humid;30;22;Partly sunny;31;22;N;15;74%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain;13;10;Periods of rain;14;9;SSW;15;88%;96%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;8;4;Spotty showers;8;4;N;8;79%;68%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;6;0;A little p.m. rain;8;2;E;6;58%;83%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;12;Overcast and warm;17;9;NNE;15;69%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;NNE;12;73%;76%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;4;-5;Partly sunny;6;-2;SSW;9;70%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Partly sunny;27;23;E;7;72%;27%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow to rain;4;3;Occasional rain;6;2;SSW;13;80%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;22;16;Warmer;27;21;N;20;50%;12%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;26;18;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;E;13;67%;28%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. snow;-5;-6;Snow showers;2;1;S;15;85%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Variable cloudiness;16;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;-4;SE;8;49%;65%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;3;-2;Mostly sunny, breezy;3;-5;NNW;23;52%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, mild;14;1;A little a.m. rain;5;-6;NNE;14;36%;55%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A.M. showers, colder;15;3;Sunny;17;5;NE;7;55%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;13;6;Spotty showers;16;9;ESE;9;70%;81%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine, but chilly;8;1;Mostly sunny;10;4;NW;9;55%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning flurries;-2;-3;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;WSW;28;71%;67%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;17;10;Increasing clouds;18;11;SSE;9;49%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;Cloudy;19;7;SW;9;42%;9%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning out cloudy;-8;-18;Hazy sunshine;-7;-18;E;6;59%;22%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;7;2;Clearing;9;1;NE;5;57%;17%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, milder;9;0;Clouds breaking;7;2;NNE;7;70%;13%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;ENE;5;48%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow, not as cold;-2;-3;Partly sunny;2;-2;S;15;87%;35%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cold;3;1;Clouds breaking;4;1;SSW;16;90%;20%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;17;14;Windy;20;14;NW;42;63%;41%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;20;Sunshine;32;21;SW;7;55%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-14;Sunny, but cold;-4;-14;ENE;3;45%;1%;3

_____

Updated : 2021-01-20 21:10 GMT+08:00

