Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Number of international marriages in Taiwan falls by half in 2020

DGBAS data shows only 11,000 Taiwanese married foreigners last year

  271
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 21:13
Number of international marriages in Taiwan falls by half in 2020

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of Taiwanese marrying foreigners decreased 50.1 percent compared to the previous year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

The DGBAS data showed that only 11,000 Taiwanese married foreigners in 2020, which is a 50.1 percent decrease year over year. The drastic decrease in the number of international marriages in Taiwan is supposedly due to the tight international border controls driven by the pandemic, according to CNA.

Of the 11,000 transnational marriages, Chinese spouses (including Hong Kong and Macau) accounted for the most with 30.3 percent, followed by Vietnamese spouses with 27.3 percent, Japanese spouses with 7.4 percent, and U.S. spouses with 7.1 percent. Spouses from the four countries accounted for 72.1 percent of all international marriages in Taiwan in 2020.

The number of Chinese spouses decreased 61.5 percent in 2020, which was the largest change, while the number of Americans marrying Taiwanese nationals was the most stable data point, dropping by only 0.9 percent.

New Taipei saw the most international marriages in 2020, accounting for 19.7 percent of the nation’s total, followed by Taipei with 14.1 percent, and Taoyuan and Taichung with 11.4 percent, per CNA. Altogether, the six special municipalities accounted for more than 70 percent of international marriages in Taiwan in 2020.

With regard to the sex of international spouses, foreign husbands outnumbered foreign wives by only 56 in Taipei in 2020, while foreign wives outnumbered foreign husbands elsewhere in the six aforementioned municipalities.

DGBAS
international marriage
transnational marriage

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 2.54% in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 2.54% in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic
2020/11/27 19:24
Human rights panel in Taiwan highlights nation's immigration issues
Human rights panel in Taiwan highlights nation's immigration issues
2020/11/15 10:26
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 3.33% in 3rd quarter
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 3.33% in 3rd quarter
2020/10/30 17:28
Taiwan to conduct general census in November
Taiwan to conduct general census in November
2020/10/28 10:21
Taiwan's 2021 budget to rise by 4%
Taiwan's 2021 budget to rise by 4%
2020/09/29 20:11

Updated : 2021-01-20 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021