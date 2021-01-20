Number of international marriages in Taiwan falls by half in 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of Taiwanese marrying foreigners decreased 50.1 percent compared to the previous year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

The DGBAS data showed that only 11,000 Taiwanese married foreigners in 2020, which is a 50.1 percent decrease year over year. The drastic decrease in the number of international marriages in Taiwan is supposedly due to the tight international border controls driven by the pandemic, according to CNA.

Of the 11,000 transnational marriages, Chinese spouses (including Hong Kong and Macau) accounted for the most with 30.3 percent, followed by Vietnamese spouses with 27.3 percent, Japanese spouses with 7.4 percent, and U.S. spouses with 7.1 percent. Spouses from the four countries accounted for 72.1 percent of all international marriages in Taiwan in 2020.

The number of Chinese spouses decreased 61.5 percent in 2020, which was the largest change, while the number of Americans marrying Taiwanese nationals was the most stable data point, dropping by only 0.9 percent.

New Taipei saw the most international marriages in 2020, accounting for 19.7 percent of the nation’s total, followed by Taipei with 14.1 percent, and Taoyuan and Taichung with 11.4 percent, per CNA. Altogether, the six special municipalities accounted for more than 70 percent of international marriages in Taiwan in 2020.

With regard to the sex of international spouses, foreign husbands outnumbered foreign wives by only 56 in Taipei in 2020, while foreign wives outnumbered foreign husbands elsewhere in the six aforementioned municipalities.