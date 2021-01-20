Taiwan tech research institute’s exhibits at CES attract interest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) said on Wednesday (Jan. 20) that it did well at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where it exhibited 12 tech innovations.

Many foreign institutes and companies have expressed interest in several of ITRI’s exhibits, which included the Handheld Ultrasound System, the Heart Guardian, and the Handheld Skin Quality Optical Coherence Tomography system, CNA reported.

According to ITRI, the Handheld Ultrasound System enables healthcare professionals to perform ultrasound exams anywhere and at any time, saving critical minutes in emergency and intensive care. The system uses a mobile application and Wi-Fi to transmit images to handheld devices. It can be widely applied to internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and rehabilitation, ITRI said, adding that it is well suited for a simple health care environment.

ITRI said that the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IBMP RAS) has highly praised the system and looks forwards to further cooperation.

The Heart Guardian, a non-invasive e-health wearable device, monitors cardiac output per minute, heart rate, pulmonary artery blood flow velocity, and blood output volume, while offering continuous real-time monitoring of patients with heart disease, ITRI said in a press release. Many U.S. and Czech companies have expressed interest in the innovation and inquired about the availability of the product, according to the research institute.

Spain’s automation solution developer AINIA has also indicated their interest in the Handheld Skin Quality Optical Coherence Tomography system, which replaces the conventional approach of an invasive biopsy for examining tissue underneath the skin, ITRI said. It can analyze subsurface skin structures and detects collagen distribution in the dermis layer, according to the institute.

For more information about the 12 ITRI innovations, please refer to this site.