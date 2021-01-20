Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan tech research institute’s exhibits at CES attract interest

ITRI showed off 12 tech innovations in Las Vegas this year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 20:32
ITRI's Handheld Ultrasound System (ITRI photo)

ITRI's Handheld Ultrasound System (ITRI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) said on Wednesday (Jan. 20) that it did well at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where it exhibited 12 tech innovations.

Many foreign institutes and companies have expressed interest in several of ITRI’s exhibits, which included the Handheld Ultrasound System, the Heart Guardian, and the Handheld Skin Quality Optical Coherence Tomography system, CNA reported.

According to ITRI, the Handheld Ultrasound System enables healthcare professionals to perform ultrasound exams anywhere and at any time, saving critical minutes in emergency and intensive care. The system uses a mobile application and Wi-Fi to transmit images to handheld devices. It can be widely applied to internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and rehabilitation, ITRI said, adding that it is well suited for a simple health care environment.

ITRI said that the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IBMP RAS) has highly praised the system and looks forwards to further cooperation.

The Heart Guardian, a non-invasive e-health wearable device, monitors cardiac output per minute, heart rate, pulmonary artery blood flow velocity, and blood output volume, while offering continuous real-time monitoring of patients with heart disease, ITRI said in a press release. Many U.S. and Czech companies have expressed interest in the innovation and inquired about the availability of the product, according to the research institute.

Spain’s automation solution developer AINIA has also indicated their interest in the Handheld Skin Quality Optical Coherence Tomography system, which replaces the conventional approach of an invasive biopsy for examining tissue underneath the skin, ITRI said. It can analyze subsurface skin structures and detects collagen distribution in the dermis layer, according to the institute.

For more information about the 12 ITRI innovations, please refer to this site.

ITRI
CES 2021
Handheld Ultrasound System
Heart Guardian
Handheld Skin Quality Optical Coherence Tomography

RELATED ARTICLES

Northern Taiwanese city uses AI to manage pedestrian flow at night market
Northern Taiwanese city uses AI to manage pedestrian flow at night market
2021/01/13 14:05
ITRI predicts rebound for Taiwan's machinery industry next year
ITRI predicts rebound for Taiwan's machinery industry next year
2020/10/27 12:11
British trade minister on virtual tour of Taiwan
British trade minister on virtual tour of Taiwan
2020/10/21 15:43
Taiwan launches automatic 3D system to measure pigs
Taiwan launches automatic 3D system to measure pigs
2020/09/09 20:20
Taiwan's New Power Party announces new chairman
Taiwan's New Power Party announces new chairman
2020/08/29 14:53

Updated : 2021-01-20 21:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021