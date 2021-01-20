Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president’s attorneys deny defeat in Ph.D. degree court case

Retrial by district court forced by errors in proceedings: Attorneys

  151
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 20:11
Media personality Dennis Peng 

Media personality Dennis Peng  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A statement by media personality Dennis Peng (彭文正) that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had lost the Taiwan High Court case over the authenticity of her London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) Ph. D. degree was false, her attorneys said Wednesday (Jan. 20).

Peng, who has been pursuing the allegations against the president since 2019, claimed a major victory in a Facebook post, CNA reported. While he had lost the case at the district court level, the High Court ruled Wednesday that there had been major problems with the judicial proceedings, thus ordering the lower court to rescind its original verdict and conduct the trial all over again.

However, President Tsai’s attorneys issued a statement saying that the High Court ruling did not comment on the existence of her Ph. D. degree. The court had merely found that the Taipei District Court had committed procedural errors during its handling of the case, according to the attorneys.

They reiterated that the existence of Tsai’s Ph. D. degree and dissertation could not be denied, as there were documents and statements from the LSE and from Taiwan’s Ministry of Education confirming the president had obtained the degree.

The controversy over Tsai’s diploma was a major item in 2019, when former Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) challenged her for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential nomination. In the end, she won the primary and later invited Lai to be her running mate in the Jan. 2020 election, which the duo won by a landslide.

Tsai Ing-wen
LSE
diploma
Dennis Peng
Taiwan High Court
retrial
Ph.D.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-manager sentenced to pay Taiwan’s Foxconn compensation for kickbacks
Ex-manager sentenced to pay Taiwan’s Foxconn compensation for kickbacks
2021/01/19 15:05
Taiwan president seeks to negotiate trade deal with UK
Taiwan president seeks to negotiate trade deal with UK
2021/01/19 14:50
Successful epidemic prevention propels Taiwan’s economy ahead of other Asian Tigers: President Tsai
Successful epidemic prevention propels Taiwan’s economy ahead of other Asian Tigers: President Tsai
2021/01/18 21:04
Taiwan President pens letter recognizing medical workers’ hard work
Taiwan President pens letter recognizing medical workers’ hard work
2021/01/18 10:54
Japanese artist's newest painting to get international debut in Taiwan
Japanese artist's newest painting to get international debut in Taiwan
2021/01/15 14:58

Updated : 2021-01-20 21:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021
Taiwan's health care ranked No. 1 in world for 2021