Taiwan president’s attorneys deny defeat in Ph.D. degree court case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A statement by media personality Dennis Peng (彭文正) that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had lost the Taiwan High Court case over the authenticity of her London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) Ph. D. degree was false, her attorneys said Wednesday (Jan. 20).

Peng, who has been pursuing the allegations against the president since 2019, claimed a major victory in a Facebook post, CNA reported. While he had lost the case at the district court level, the High Court ruled Wednesday that there had been major problems with the judicial proceedings, thus ordering the lower court to rescind its original verdict and conduct the trial all over again.

However, President Tsai’s attorneys issued a statement saying that the High Court ruling did not comment on the existence of her Ph. D. degree. The court had merely found that the Taipei District Court had committed procedural errors during its handling of the case, according to the attorneys.

They reiterated that the existence of Tsai’s Ph. D. degree and dissertation could not be denied, as there were documents and statements from the LSE and from Taiwan’s Ministry of Education confirming the president had obtained the degree.

The controversy over Tsai’s diploma was a major item in 2019, when former Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) challenged her for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential nomination. In the end, she won the primary and later invited Lai to be her running mate in the Jan. 2020 election, which the duo won by a landslide.