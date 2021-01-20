Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan economist says 5% growth possible in 2022

Coronavirus pandemic still throws uncertainty over global economy

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 19:15
Taiwan can look forward to 5% economic growth in 2022, says TIER president 

Taiwan can look forward to 5% economic growth in 2022, says TIER president  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After exceeding 3 percent this year, Taiwan’s economic growth will be able to move even faster and reach 4 percent, hoping for 5 percent in 2022, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Wednesday (Jan. 20).

TIER President Chang Chien-yi (張健一) based his analysis on existing predictions by think tanks and government bodies pinning this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in a range between 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent, the Liberty Times reported.

Looking at the global economy, he forecast an improvement for 2021, but only because last year’s situation was so bad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Taiwan managed to handle the virus in a relatively successful way, domestic consumption and exports provided the engine for continual economic growth, while many other economies suffered from contraction, Chang said. He added that both the internal and external factors would continue to exert a positive impact on Taiwan’s economy, allowing forecasters to predict 4 percent or even 5 percent growth for next year.

Several factors still clouded the horizon, including the slow roll-out of vaccines and the prospects for ending the trade war between the United States and China now that the Biden administration was taking over, according to Chang.

The pandemic was also creating more political uncertainty on a local level, with the rise of populism and a widening of the gap between rich and poor as likely results, the economist pointed out.

While the overall picture looked positive for Taiwan, the global economy still had to deal with factors that could threaten a quick recovery, according to the report.

economic growth
economic growth rate
GDP
TIER
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research
pandemic
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
Frontline worker suggests barring all arrivals amid Covid surge in Taiwan
2021/01/20 10:34
Australian geneticist debunks China's mink theory of Covid origin
Australian geneticist debunks China's mink theory of Covid origin
2021/01/20 09:44
Taiwanese university releases book on its COVID-19 experience
Taiwanese university releases book on its COVID-19 experience
2021/01/19 20:31
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
2021/01/19 17:23
Taiwan cancels Lantern Festival event as COVID cluster expands
Taiwan cancels Lantern Festival event as COVID cluster expands
2021/01/19 16:21

Updated : 2021-01-20 19:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital