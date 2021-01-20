Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

EU sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 17:08
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of t...
European Council President Charles Michel addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United...
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of t...
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of t...
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen listens to speeches during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United...
European Council President Charles Michel arrives to the main chamber for a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United Sta...
European Council President Charles Michel addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United...
European Council President Charles Michel addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United...

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of t...

European Council President Charles Michel addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United...

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of t...

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of t...

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen listens to speeches during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United...

European Council President Charles Michel arrives to the main chamber for a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United Sta...

European Council President Charles Michel addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United...

European Council President Charles Michel addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United...

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top officials breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday that Joe Biden will be taking over as president of the United States, but they warned that the world has changed after four years of Donald Trump and that trans-Atlantic ties will be different in the future.

“This new dawn in America is the moment we’ve been awaiting for so long,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, hailing Biden’s arrival as “resounding proof that, once again after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House.”

“The United States are back, and Europe stands ready to reconnect with an old and trusted partner to breathe new life into our cherished alliance,” she told EU lawmakers, hours before Biden was to be sworn in at his inauguration ceremony in Washington.

European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits between the EU’s 27 heads of state and government, said that trans-Atlantic relations have “greatly suffered in the last four years. In these years, the world has grown more complex, less stable and less predictable.”

“We have our differences and they will not magically disappear. America seems to have changed, and how it’s perceived in Europe and the rest of the world has also changed,” said Michel, whose open criticism of the Trump era contrasted starkly with the silence that mostly reigned in Europe while the Republican leader was in the White House.

This change, Michel said, means “that we Europeans (must) take our fate firmly into our own hands, to defend our interests and promote our values,” and he underlined that “the EU chooses its course and does not wait for permission to take its own decisions.”

The Europeans have invited Biden to a summit, quite probably in Brussels, in parallel with a top-level NATO meeting as soon as he’s ready. Michel said the EU’s priority is to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, rebuild the global economy and boost security ties with America.

Updated : 2021-01-20 18:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital