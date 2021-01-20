Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

MediaTek taps TSMC 6-nanometer tech for new flagship 5G phone chips

By  REUTERS
2021/01/20 19:30
(MediaTek image)

(MediaTek image)

MediaTek Inc on Wednesday (Jan. 20) said it would use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s 6-nanometer chipmaking technology for its newest chips aimed at premium 5G smartphones.

Taiwan’s MediaTek appears to be one of the first high-volume customers for the technology and is among a handful of companies with modem technology to connect phones to mobile data networks, competing against Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The new chips announced Wednesday, called Dimensity 1100 and 1200, build on MediaTek’s efforts to go after higher-priced handsets where Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips have historically had a stronger market share.

Like Qualcomm and Apple, MediaTek designs chips and then contracts out production to outside firms. The newest chips will be made at TSMC, on a chipmaking technology called 6-nanometer. Qualcomm’s chips are being made by Samsung on 5-nanometer technology while Apple Inc uses TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology.

Smaller chipmaker technology is faster and more power-efficient. MediaTek’s previous chips used a 7-nanometer process, and moving to newer manufacturing technology along with advances in the chip’s design make it 22% faster at computing tasks while consuming 25% less power, Finbarr Moynihan, general manager of international corporate sales, told Reuters in an interview.

MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
TSMC
chipmaker
5G smartphones

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC to boost capital expenditure to record US$28 billion
Taiwan’s TSMC to boost capital expenditure to record US$28 billion
2021/01/15 13:48
Intel discusses outsourcing chips with Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung
Intel discusses outsourcing chips with Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung
2021/01/11 17:32
Taiwan shares close at new high; TSMC also hits new high
Taiwan shares close at new high; TSMC also hits new high
2021/01/09 11:00
Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
2021/01/07 14:45
Taiwan’s TSMC may boost capital expenditures to US$22 billion in 2021
Taiwan’s TSMC may boost capital expenditures to US$22 billion in 2021
2021/01/05 14:27

Updated : 2021-01-20 19:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital