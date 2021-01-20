Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year

Check out some of the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Taipei

By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2021/01/20 18:36
Vegan dishes (Instagram, OohChaCha/Herbivore/LittleTreeFood photos)

Vegan dishes (Instagram, OohChaCha/Herbivore/LittleTreeFood photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those who have resolved to eat healthier in the new year, Taiwan News has carefully curated a list (in no particular order) of five Taipei vegetarian and vegan restaurants to check out with your loved ones during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Little Tree Food

Address: No. 17, Lane 116, Section 1, Da'an Road, Da’an District, Taipei

This restaurant serves modern vegetarian cuisine and offers a multitude of healthy options. With incredible dishes ranging from Buddha bowls to risottos and lasagnas to detox juices, Little Tree Food’s use of fresh ingredients is evident in their high quality, hearty meals.

Their dessert selection is equally impressive — serving up Earl Grey chiffon cakes, Chia Pudding, and even Zucchini brownies. Prices lean toward the higher end, even after their large portion sizes are taken into account.

Little Tree Food is often completely booked, so it is recommended to make a reservation as early as possible.

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Little Tree offers high-quality vegetarian food and desserts. (astylealike photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Little Tree Lasagna with eggplants, zucchini. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Mapo Tofu Bowl (HappyCow, Fu Ting-yi photo)

Herbivore

Address: 2F, No. 19, Songgao Road, Xinyi District, Taipei

Herbivore focuses on vegan dishes covering a spectrum of flavors guaranteed to satisfy all palates. Menu items include tacos, burritos, pita and hummus, and unique pasta dishes. The ambiance, pleasant service, and innovative use of fresh produce make this restaurant a popular dining spot.

Herbivore aims to raise awareness of the benefits of reducing meat consumption and actively encourages its customers to pursue this lifestyle.

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Herbivore has a wide range of dishes to choose from. (astylealike photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Basil Chili Minced Veggie Ground Buddha Bowl (Facebook, Herbivore photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Roasted Cauliflower and Red Cabbage Slaw and Hummus Pita Pocket (Facebook, Herbivore photo)

Fruitful Food

Address: 12F, No. 200, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da'an District, Taipei

Fruitful Food offers an all-you-can-eat vegetarian buffet that has no shortage of vegan and gluten-free options. It has a separate section for different types of cuisines and even an entire area devoted to juices, fruits, and desserts. Many diners praise the decor and service; however, they note that the ambiance of the restaurant is reminiscent of a school cafeteria.

For those looking for an unmatched variety of vegan food, Fruitful Food is the place to go.

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Fruitful Food is a buffet restaurant that can seat up to 300 people. (Tripadvisor photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Display of assorted desserts. (Google, Amy Chen photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Cuisines are divided into sections at Fruitful Foods (acarpblog photo)

Ooh Cha Cha

Address: No. 207, Section 2, Nanchang Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei

Ooh Cha Cha is a restaurant that promotes sustainable vegan food. Their unique selling point is that they work with a local network of farmers to make wholesome dishes for their diners. Fair-trade ensures that the eatery is supporting the community and creating meaningful change in Taiwan and around the world.

For a lighter meal, Ooh Cha Cha offers a variety of salads, smoothie bowls, burgers, and a variety of Mexican dishes as well. The dessert and beverage selection is also impressive, as is their selection of fresh smoothies and baked goodies. Ooh Cha Cha takes orders online and has a comprehensive list of the ingredients used in their dishes.

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Ooh Cha Cha Technology Building Branch (FiToBe photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Saigon Bowl with Golden Milk Latte (Facebook, Ooh Cha Cha photo)



5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches (Facebook, Ooh Cha Cha photo)

Loving Hut

Address: No. 30, Lane 280, Guangfu South Road, Da’an District, Taipei

Unlike the other listed restaurants, Loving Hut is an international vegetarian restaurant chain with branches across Europe, America, and Asia. Each location is run independently and has a unique menu.

The one in Taipei is on Guangfu Road and has several staple fusion dishes like hummus wraps, Tom Yum Tahini Rice, hotpot, and bibimbap that blend flavors from other Asian cuisines with local ones. Menu prices for this establishment are reasonable considering the portion size and the quality of the dishes.

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Loving Hut’s menu features various cheesecakes and quiches. (Happy Cow photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Coffee Pudding (jaysuneatstaipei photo)

5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year
Bowl of vegetables for hotpot (vegantaiwan.blogspot.com photo)

vegan cafes
vegan-friendly
restaurant
vegetarian
Taipei
green

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint street performer registration service
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung to roll out joint street performer registration service
2021/01/20 10:40
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
2021/01/19 21:03
Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry controls from Jan. 20
Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry controls from Jan. 20
2021/01/19 15:53
Taiwan president seeks to negotiate trade deal with UK
Taiwan president seeks to negotiate trade deal with UK
2021/01/19 14:50
Public concerned new skyscraper will block view of Taipei 101 fireworks
Public concerned new skyscraper will block view of Taipei 101 fireworks
2021/01/19 11:52

Updated : 2021-01-20 19:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital