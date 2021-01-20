5 vegetarian restaurants to visit during Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those who have resolved to eat healthier in the new year, Taiwan News has carefully curated a list (in no particular order) of five Taipei vegetarian and vegan restaurants to check out with your loved ones during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Little Tree Food

Address: No. 17, Lane 116, Section 1, Da'an Road, Da’an District, Taipei

This restaurant serves modern vegetarian cuisine and offers a multitude of healthy options. With incredible dishes ranging from Buddha bowls to risottos and lasagnas to detox juices, Little Tree Food’s use of fresh ingredients is evident in their high quality, hearty meals.

Their dessert selection is equally impressive — serving up Earl Grey chiffon cakes, Chia Pudding, and even Zucchini brownies. Prices lean toward the higher end, even after their large portion sizes are taken into account.

Little Tree Food is often completely booked, so it is recommended to make a reservation as early as possible.



Little Tree offers high-quality vegetarian food and desserts. (astylealike photo)



Little Tree Lasagna with eggplants, zucchini. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)



Mapo Tofu Bowl (HappyCow, Fu Ting-yi photo)

Herbivore

Address: 2F, No. 19, Songgao Road, Xinyi District, Taipei

Herbivore focuses on vegan dishes covering a spectrum of flavors guaranteed to satisfy all palates. Menu items include tacos, burritos, pita and hummus, and unique pasta dishes. The ambiance, pleasant service, and innovative use of fresh produce make this restaurant a popular dining spot.

Herbivore aims to raise awareness of the benefits of reducing meat consumption and actively encourages its customers to pursue this lifestyle.



Herbivore has a wide range of dishes to choose from. (astylealike photo)



Basil Chili Minced Veggie Ground Buddha Bowl (Facebook, Herbivore photo)



Roasted Cauliflower and Red Cabbage Slaw and Hummus Pita Pocket (Facebook, Herbivore photo)

Fruitful Food

Address: 12F, No. 200, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da'an District, Taipei

Fruitful Food offers an all-you-can-eat vegetarian buffet that has no shortage of vegan and gluten-free options. It has a separate section for different types of cuisines and even an entire area devoted to juices, fruits, and desserts. Many diners praise the decor and service; however, they note that the ambiance of the restaurant is reminiscent of a school cafeteria.

For those looking for an unmatched variety of vegan food, Fruitful Food is the place to go.



Fruitful Food is a buffet restaurant that can seat up to 300 people. (Tripadvisor photo)



Display of assorted desserts. (Google, Amy Chen photo)



Cuisines are divided into sections at Fruitful Foods (acarpblog photo)

Ooh Cha Cha

Address: No. 207, Section 2, Nanchang Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei

Ooh Cha Cha is a restaurant that promotes sustainable vegan food. Their unique selling point is that they work with a local network of farmers to make wholesome dishes for their diners. Fair-trade ensures that the eatery is supporting the community and creating meaningful change in Taiwan and around the world.

For a lighter meal, Ooh Cha Cha offers a variety of salads, smoothie bowls, burgers, and a variety of Mexican dishes as well. The dessert and beverage selection is also impressive, as is their selection of fresh smoothies and baked goodies. Ooh Cha Cha takes orders online and has a comprehensive list of the ingredients used in their dishes.



Ooh Cha Cha Technology Building Branch (FiToBe photo)



Saigon Bowl with Golden Milk Latte (Facebook, Ooh Cha Cha photo)







Chocolate Chunk Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches (Facebook, Ooh Cha Cha photo)

Loving Hut

Address: No. 30, Lane 280, Guangfu South Road, Da’an District, Taipei

Unlike the other listed restaurants, Loving Hut is an international vegetarian restaurant chain with branches across Europe, America, and Asia. Each location is run independently and has a unique menu.

The one in Taipei is on Guangfu Road and has several staple fusion dishes like hummus wraps, Tom Yum Tahini Rice, hotpot, and bibimbap that blend flavors from other Asian cuisines with local ones. Menu prices for this establishment are reasonable considering the portion size and the quality of the dishes.





Loving Hut’s menu features various cheesecakes and quiches. (Happy Cow photo)



Coffee Pudding (jaysuneatstaipei photo)



Bowl of vegetables for hotpot (vegantaiwan.blogspot.com photo)