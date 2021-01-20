Alexa
Mysterious donor gives NT$210 million to New Taipei over last decade

Anonymous philanthropist donates NT$20 million this year to improve social policies for solitary elderly

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 17:43
Anonymous donor gives New Taipei NT$20 million recently. (New Taipei Social Welfare Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mysterious donor has gifted a total of NT$210 million (US$7.49 million) to the New Taipei Government over the last 11 years to promote the welfare of children, new immigrants, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities in the city.

During a meeting at the city council on Wednesday (Jan. 20), New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced that the city government has received another NT$20 million this year from an unknown individual, who has been donating under the name "Anonymous" (無名氏). He said the money will go towards improving social policies and expanding support networks for solitary senior citizens.

Hou pointed out that the person usually delivers donations to the government prior to the Lunar New Year holiday and that very few officials know his or her real identity. He added that over two million people in New Taipei have benefited from the generosity of the mysterious philanthropist.

Hou thanked the donor for the gifts and said the city government was able to use them to launch 48 welfare programs for underprivileged groups. He also acknowledged other individuals and corporations that have donated to society and said their kindness will go a long way, reported ETtoday.

