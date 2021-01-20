Covid cluster patients visited seafood restaurants, noodle shops in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 20) provided a comprehensive list of the locations where three cases from a hospital coronavirus cluster recently visited while contagious.

On Tuesday (Jan. 19), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced a preliminary list of locations where three cases from a cluster of infections tied to Taoyuan General Hospital had traveled while potentially infectious. The three cases include Case No. 863, a nurse who works at the same hospital as Case No. 838, a physician who was the first to be infected in the cluster, along with her husband (Case No. 864) and her daughter (Case No. 865).

Because this represented the family cluster infection to branch off from the hospital cluster into the community, the health department immediately launched an epidemic investigation. On Wednesday, the CECC revealed the complete log of public area activities in Taoyuan during the contagious period for Case Nos. 863, 864, and 865.

Husband and wife's movements

According to the CECC the husband on Jan. 12, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., went to the Guangde Seafood Restaurant (廣德海鮮餐廳). On Jan. 13, both husband and wife went to the Taoyuan Nanmen Market (桃園南門市場) 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.



Guangde Seafood Restaurant. (Google Maps image)

On Jan. 16, the husband dined at Taipei Large Intestine Oyster Vermicelli (台北大腸蚵仔麵線) from 9:00 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. From 11:40 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. that same day, the couple went to Taoyuan Nanmen Market.

From 7:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., the husband went to the snack shop Fulonglao Handmade Sesame Balls (福隆手工麻粩). On Jan. 17, the husband sent three hours at the soy milk shop Yipin Jintang Soy Milk King (一品金湯豆漿王).



Taipei Large Intestine Oyster Vermicelli. (Internet image)

Daughter's movements

All of the above-listed places are in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District. However, the couple's daughter, who is in her 20s, worked from Jan. 16 to 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at a fast-food restaurant in Taoyuan City's Guishan District.

The eatery has been identified as the MOS Burger restaurant inside the National Taiwan Sport University Station of the Taoyuan Airport MRT on Wenhua 1st Road in Taoyuan's Guishan District. In addition, after finishing her shift at MOS Burger on Jan. 16, the young woman stopped by a Mcdonalds on Sanmin Road, Section 3 in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District from 9:10 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

People who have been in the identified places during the listed times are reminded to carefully monitor their own health. If any persons who visited these places experience symptoms, they are advised to wear a medical mask and seek medical attention as soon as possible and to be sure to avoid taking public transportation.



MOS Burger inside National Taiwan Sport University Station. (Google Maps image)

When meeting with medical professionals, patients should be prepared to inform them of their contact and travel history, occupational exposure, and whether there were other people around them when symptoms arose. After consulting with a physician, be sure to wear a mask on the way home, avoid going out, and keep a distance of at least a meter from others.

Persons who suspect that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 should call the toll-free epidemic prevention hotline 1922 or 0800-001922.



List of locations where the three cases visited. (CECC image)