Taiwan’s Taitung most welcoming region on earth: Booking.com

Site encourages travelers to Taitung to visit multiple tribes

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 15:52
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Taitung County tops the list of most welcoming regions in the world, according to online accommodation booking site Booking.com’s 2021 Traveler Review Award.

On Tuesday (Jan. 19), Booking.com revealed the top 10 Most Welcoming Regions in the world, with Taitung County coming out on top. The accommodation site described the county, which is located on the east coast of Taiwan, as "surrounded by mountains and the ocean, and perhaps Taiwan's most unspoiled area.”

The site encouraged travelers to Taitung to visit the multiple tribes that are settled in the region for their rich cultures.

Taiwanese view the most hospitable destinations in the nation as Eluanbi in Pingtung County’s Hengchun, Taitung County, New Taipei’s Jiufen, Pingtung County’s Donggang, and Tainan’s Anping, according to comments made on Booking.com.

The site pointed out that based on comments left, Taiwanese travelers attach much importance to staff quality at accommodation facilities as well as their location and cleanliness, which conforms to global trends.

