Taiwan’s EVA Air ranked 9th, 6th safest airline in 2021 by two groups

EVA said rankings a credit to staff, who are committed to safety standards

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/20 15:57
EVA Air airplane (EVA Air photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Airways announced on Tuesday (Jan. 19) that it was ranked 9th among the world’s top 20 safest airlines in 2021 by the German Jet Airliner Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC), which follows a recent ranking of 6th safest by AirlineRatings.com.

According to an EVA press release, the latest rankings were listed in AERO International Magazine’s February 2021 edition. The Taiwanese airline has ranked at the forefront among the top 100 safest airlines since JACDEC began safety rankings in 2003.

EVA said the ranking is a credit to its staff, who are committed to safety standards, especially amid the difficulties faced during the pandemic. JACDEC comes up with its ratings using 33 parameters, including fleet age, International Air Transport Association (IATA) flight safety audits, serious flight accidents, and flight losses over the past 30 years.

“EVA is honored to be recognized by JACDEC and AirlineRatings.com. This recognition is a credit to our conscientious, hard-working EVA staff and encourages us to continue to do our best to uphold the highest standards of safety in the air and on the ground without compromise,” said EVA President Clay Sun (孫嘉明).

For 2021, JACDEC named Emirates the safest airline in the world, followed by Etihad Airways, Scoot Tigerair, Air Europa, Finnair, KLM, Transavia, Oman Air, EVA Air, and Jetblue Airways.

