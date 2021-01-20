Taiwan military members ordered to avoid visiting Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) is urging all service members in the country to avoid visiting Taoyuan, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected over the past week.

As the number of infections tied to a domestic cluster at Taoyuan General Hospital expanded to nine, MND issued an order late Tuesday evening (Jan. 19) asking all military members to cancel "unnecessary trips" to the northern city. It said personnel who need to visit public areas in the city for important reasons must follow strict epidemic prevention measures.

Members of the armed forces are also advised against going to hospitals and medical facilities unless needed, according to the ministry. Troops that are stationed in Taoyuan will cease all face-to-face meetings and communicate via virtual conferences instead for the next 14 days.

Taoyuan is home to the Army Command Headquarters, the Army Logistics Training Center, the National Defense University, the Taiwanese Army Academy, as well as over 10 military bases. MND spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文) told reporters that any military personnel who have to leave their camps in Taoyuan for special duties will be asked to self-monitor their health for 21 days upon their return, reported TVBS.