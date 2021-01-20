Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan military members ordered to avoid visiting Taoyuan

MND asks service members to cancel trips to northern city amid Covid scare

  289
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/20 15:45
Taiwanese military members. 

Taiwanese military members.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) is urging all service members in the country to avoid visiting Taoyuan, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected over the past week.

As the number of infections tied to a domestic cluster at Taoyuan General Hospital expanded to nine, MND issued an order late Tuesday evening (Jan. 19) asking all military members to cancel "unnecessary trips" to the northern city. It said personnel who need to visit public areas in the city for important reasons must follow strict epidemic prevention measures.

Members of the armed forces are also advised against going to hospitals and medical facilities unless needed, according to the ministry. Troops that are stationed in Taoyuan will cease all face-to-face meetings and communicate via virtual conferences instead for the next 14 days.

Taoyuan is home to the Army Command Headquarters, the Army Logistics Training Center, the National Defense University, the Taiwanese Army Academy, as well as over 10 military bases. MND spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文) told reporters that any military personnel who have to leave their camps in Taoyuan for special duties will be asked to self-monitor their health for 21 days upon their return, reported TVBS.

Ministry of Defense
MND
Taiwan military
coronavirus
Taoyuan
Taoyuan General Hospital
COVID-19
pandemic
cluster infection
cluster
Taiwan armed forces
Taiwan army

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese university releases book on its COVID-19 experience
Taiwanese university releases book on its COVID-19 experience
2021/01/19 20:31
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
2021/01/19 17:23
Taiwan military debuts unmanned helicopter drone during attack drill
Taiwan military debuts unmanned helicopter drone during attack drill
2021/01/19 16:49
Taiwan cancels Lantern Festival event as COVID cluster expands
Taiwan cancels Lantern Festival event as COVID cluster expands
2021/01/19 16:21
Vietnamese caregiver tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan hospital
Vietnamese caregiver tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan hospital
2021/01/19 16:16

Updated : 2021-01-20 16:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital