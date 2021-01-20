MacKinnon reaches 500 points as Avalanche top Kings 3-2

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, blocks a shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Grundstrom during the first period of an NHL h... Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, blocks a shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Grundstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, catches the puck flying in the air between Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, right, and Ava... Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, catches the puck flying in the air between Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, right, and Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, right, blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert, left, during the first period of an N... Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, right, blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, left, dives to stop the puck rolling behind him during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game a... Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, left, dives to stop the puck rolling behind him during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, shoots over a reach by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, top, during the second period of a... Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, shoots over a reach by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, top, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is congratulated for his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles... Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is congratulated for his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

MacKinnon, selected by the Avalanche with the first overall pick in 2013, had a pair of assists to become the fourth player in Colorado history to reach 500 points. He picked up the milestone point late in the second period when he fed Rantanen on a cross-ice pass for a power-play goal to give the Avs a 3-0 lead.

Brandon Saad scored 3:07 into the game before Toews and Rantanen scored less than two minutes apart in the second. Toews scored for the second straight game when he took advantage of a screen down low and put in a slap shot just inside the post at 14:11. That was followed by Rantanen's goal at 16:06.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for Colorado.

Andreas Athanasiou and Adrian Kempe scored third-period goals for Los Angeles. Anze Kopitar had two assists and Cal Petersen made 21 saves.

Athanasiou put the Kings on the board at 7:50 of the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle for his third goal in three games. Kempe brought the Kings within one at 14:22 with a power-play goal.

NO GOAL

Rantanen was initially credited with a goal 27 seconds into the second period after Petersen was unable to cleanly glove McKinnon's wrist shot. But the goal was disallowed when replay determined Rantanen interfered with Petersen in the crease.

TRADING PLACES

Colorado and Minnesota traded defensemen on Tuesday, with the Avalanche acquiring Greg Pateryn in exchange for Ian Cole. Pateryn is in his eighth season and has two assists in three games.

ICE CHIPS

Avalanche: Colorado has outscored opponents 6-0 in the second period.

Kings: Lias Andersson was activated from the taxi squad and centered the fourth line.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The teams meet again on Thursday.

