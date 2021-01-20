Alexa
Bangladesh wins toss in 1st ODI, sends West Indies in to bat

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 13:44
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Tamin Iqbal won the toss and decided to send West Indies in to bat in the first of three one-day cricket internationals on Wednesday.

It is Bangladesh's first match after a nine-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-match series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League which will determine which teams qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

As many as 12 West Indies players, including ODI captain Keiron Pollard and test captain Jason Holder, skipped the tour. The squad was further affected when fast bowler Romario Shepherd and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr., tested positive for COVID-19.

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is back in the Bangladesh squad. He was given a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in October 2019, with one year suspended, for failing to report approaches from a bookmaker.

It will be Shakib’s first match since the 2019 World Cup.

West Indies fielded six debutants in Joshua de Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Chemar Holder and Kyle Mayers.

The teams play the remaining ODIs on Friday and next Monday, followed by two test matches in February.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (captain), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.

___

Updated : 2021-01-20 15:02 GMT+08:00

