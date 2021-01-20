Alexa
Miller scores 20 to carry Utah St. past Colorado St. 83-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 13:23
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brock Miller had a season-high 20 points as Utah State extended its win streak to 11 games, defeating Colorado State 83-64 on Tuesday night.

Neemias Queta had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Utah State (12-3, 9-0 Mountain West Conference). Alphonso Anderson added 12 points. Justin Bean had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens had 16 points for the Rams (10-3, 7-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Adam Thistlewood added 14 points. David Roddy had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-20 15:02 GMT+08:00

