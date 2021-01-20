Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Champagnie's 31-point effort helps send Pitt past Duke 79-73

By  Associated Press
2021/01/20 13:12
Champagnie's 31-point effort helps send Pitt past Duke 79-73

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie tied a career-high 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Pittsburgh held off Duke for a 79-73 win on Tuesday night.

It was the fifth 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound effort for the sophomore Champagnie in just his eighth game of the season for the Panthers (8-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Au’Diese Toney scored 13 of his 22 points from the foul line and had 11 rebounds for Pitt. Xavier Johnson added nine points and a career-high 11 assists.

Following Matthew Hurt's layup with 1:23 remaining to bring Duke (5-4, 3-2) within 75-73, Toney threw down a dunk off a pass from Johnson with 56 seconds left to seal the win despite the fact the Panthers missed four foul shots in the last 17 seconds.

Pitt extended its 43-34 halftime lead to 55-40 on Champagnie's layup with 16:32 to go. The Blue Devils proceeded to outscore Pitt 33-24 for the remainder but never took the lead.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 24 points — 18 after halftime — grabbed 15 rebounds and passed for seven assists for Duke before fouling out with 2:15 left.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 15 points for Duke, Hurt 13 and Jeremy Roach 11.

Pitt snapped a five-game skid against Duke, which leads the all-time series 13-8, including 6-4 on the road (3-2 at the Petersen Events Center) and 7-2 in ACC regular season contests.

The two teams' first scheduled game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 29 was postponed due to COVID protocols. The contest has yet to be rescheduled.

Duke heads to Louisville for Saturday contest while the Panthers head to Boston College to face the Eagles also on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-20 15:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Foreign caregiver faces criminal charge in death of Taiwanese woman
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Video shows foreign woman lash out when asked to wear mask on Taiwan train
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
MOS Burger employee tests positive for Covid in northern Taiwan
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 4 new cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital
Taiwan CECC head accidentally reveals site of Covid cluster is Taoyuan General Hospital